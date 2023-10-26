Five-time Grammy-winning singer Shania Twain opens up about her amazing life and career in these five facts about her.

I Struggled With Stage Fright

She’s the bestselling female artist in country music history, but performing in front of an audience didn’t always come easy for Shania. “I was singing in bars from the age of 8 years old. But I was petrified … and I think it just stayed with me,” says the singer, 58. “It’s really only recently that I’ve turned some sort of corner.”

I Wrote My First Song at Age 10

Shania penned “Mama Won’t You Come Out to Play” for her mother, Sharon, who was “sad a lot of the time and really just didn’t have the courage to get out and face life,” she says. “That’s why I wrote that song … inviting my mother to come out and play.”

I’m a Huge Rock Fan

On October 7, Shania joined the Foo Fighters on stage at the Austin City Limits festival for a rockin’ performance of their hit “Best of You.” “My first band was a rock band,” Shania reveals. “This was one off the bucket list for me!”

I’m OK With Showing Some Skin

“I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don’t need to hide behind the clothes,” says Shania, who posed topless for the cover artwork of her single “Waking Up Dreaming” last year. “I can’t even tell you how good it felt. … It’s really liberating!”

Rick Kern/WireImage

My Husband Is My Best Friend

“I cannot live without him,” Shania says of her husband of 12 years, Swiss businessman Frédéric Thiébaud. “I just need what we have. It grounds me every day. He has been the most constant companion and support.”