Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks just showed everyone what he’s made of! The 63-year-old dropped down and did push-ups alongside a U.S. Army sergeant at the 2020 Oscars. It’s a good thing he’s in good shape because the silver fox kept up with the soldier until it was time for them to get off the ground at the Academy Awards.

Once he was back up, Tom proceeded to go inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with wife Rita Wilson by his side. While inside, the pair were happy to run into Bradley Cooper. It’s a good thing Rita, 63, had her phone ready because after they were done talking she held it up to take a selfie with her hubby and the A Star Is Born director.

Shutterstock

Tom later shook hands with Leonardo DiCaprio and had a quick chat with him. That said, don’t go calling the Cast Away star a nice guy because he’ll tell you different.

“I’ll tell you this: If anybody takes advantage of my good nature, they’ll have hell to pay,” the Academy Award-winning actor recently told The Herald Sun. “Anyone who has done it, will say, ‘Oh, he’s not that nice a guy.’ Because when that happens, the hammer comes down and it’s relentless. I take care of business when it’s got to be taken care of.”

No doubt about it, Tom isn’t afraid to be the bad guy to provide for his family. In fact, he previously told Today‘s Savannah Guthrie that sometimes he doesn’t believe he’s owed all his success.

Shutterstock

“I don’t think there’s a person on the planet Earth, no matter where they are — unless they are a sociopath — who doesn’t have a moment somehow where they think, Am I a fraud?” he said. “Am I actually what this is? Am I actually being true to myself enough to know that at any given moment I truly am present?”

Don’t worry, Tom. We don’t think you’re a fraud. We do think you’re awesome and very much in shape for doing those push-ups!