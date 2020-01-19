He is known as the nicest guy in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean that Tom Hanks doesn’t have a fiery side — and he recently opened up about it.

“I’ll tell you this: if anybody takes advantage of my good nature, they’ll have hell to pay,” the 63-year-old said during an interview with The Herald Sun. “Anyone who has done it, will say, ‘Oh he’s not that nice a guy.’ Because when that happens, the hammer comes down and it’s relentless. I take care of business when it’s got to be taken care of.”

However, when it comes down to it, the Oscar winner says that it takes quite a bit to get him upset. “Listen, I’m 63-years-old. There is nothing that you can say that will insult me at all. Absolutely nothing. It bounces off me,” he told the outlet.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time that the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor has spoken about how people see him. “I don’t think there’s a person on the planet Earth, no matter where they are — unless they are a sociopath — who doesn’t have a moment somehow where they think, Am I a fraud? Am I actually what this is? Am I actually being true to myself enough to know that at any given moment I truly am present?” he told Savannah Guthrie during his appearance on Today.

Although, it is quite clear that people will always love Tom and all of his films. In fact, he still runs into people yelling out classic lines from his movies to him. “‘Wilson!’ I get a lot of that,” the A-lister explained on The Kelly Clarkson Show in reference to 2000’s Cast Away. He also mentioned one from 2016’s Sully. “‘Brace for impact!’ Anything that landed in a movie.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“When ‘Big’ came out, my dad and my stepmom were in New York and we went to a really fancy restaurant,” Tom said on the daytime talk show. “There was a pianist, a harpist and a violinist playing a little bit of music. Suddenly a piano and a harp and a violin started playing ‘Heart and Soul.’ I said, ‘I think this is because of the movie.’“

We just can’t get enough of Tom!