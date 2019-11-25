Toni Braxton Shines While Performing ‘Un-Break My Heart’ and ‘Breathe Again’ at the 2019 AMAs

Angel vibes! Toni Braxton blew fans away as she hit the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24. The iconic songstress gave an incredible performance of her hit songs, “Un-Break My Heart” and “Breathe Again.”

The 52-year-old beauty was glowing as she took the stage during the 47th AMAs. Toni’s performance at the 2019 event marks the 25th anniversary of her very first American Music Awards performance and win in 1994.

Toni made her iconic return to the stage as she performed a smoother rendition of her hit songs. The legendary artist wore a sparkly, white ensemble as she stood on a circular platform surrounded by a sea of violinists and other musicians.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

During her performance, the seven-time Grammy winner — who is sister to siblings Tamar, Trina, Traci and Towanda — blew fans away with her beloved singing voice. Attendees and fellow music artists could be seen singing and dancing along in their seats to Toni’s jaw-dropping display.

Following the showstopping performance, Toni took to social media. “Ok. What’s next? #AMAs,” she captioned a series of photos of her lounging in her gown.

We can’t wait to see Toni perform in the future! She has just gotten better with age.