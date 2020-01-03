Just Say No

Setting boundaries and taking control of your time and mental energy is imperative. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has said that “the difference between successful people and very successful people is that very successful people say ‘no’ to almost everything,” while the late Apple cofounder Steve Jobs claimed that “focusing isn’t about saying yes; focusing is about saying no.” Stop agreeing to all tasks, invitations and assignments that come your way. “We have a limited amount of time, a limited amount of energy,” says Tyler Kleeberger, founder of mindfulness blog Becoming Human. “We have to then decide which things we are going to commit to and understand that there will be certain things that we won’t be able to commit to as a result.”