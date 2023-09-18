If you love looking at pictures of properties on Zillow, you’re in luck! HGTV announced a new show called Zillow Gone Wild, set to join the network’s lineup of captivating home improvement series very soon. Scroll below for more details on the premise, cast, premiere date and more.

What Is ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ About?

Many HGTV fans might already be familiar with the viral Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild, which was created by Samir Mezrahi in 2020. The page posts photos of incredible Zillow listings with the most gorgeous architecture, jaw-dropping amenities and hefty price tags.

Followers of the account have been wowed by a property made entirely of steel, a pink Barbie dreamhouse, a secluded island cottage and so many more over the years. The eight-episode show is set to follow the same concept — showing off the most extravagant estates that are up for sale.

“Millions of people are obsessed with scrolling through outrageous and over-the-top properties on social media while dreaming about where they would like to live,” Loren Ruch, head of content at HGTV, said in a statement. “Zillow Gone Wild will take the fascination a step further by giving fans a cheeky glimpse inside the most unusual homes on the market, offering those unexpected ‘wow’ moments that will keep viewers coming back for more.”

When Will ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Premiere on HGTV?

Zillow Gone Wild is slated to premiere in early 2024. Each episode will be 30 minutes long and feature three different houses on the market with interesting backstories. At the end of each episode, viewers will be informed about which houses were sold and for how much money. The finale episode has a run time of an hour and will showcase the most outrageous property, unlike anything HGTV viewers have ever seen before.

Who Is the ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Cast?

So far, it is unclear if there will be a host or a narrator of the series. Property owners will be featured heavily throughout each of the episodes as they divulge details about their homes on the market.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Zillow Gone Wild’?

HGTV has yet to release a trailer for Zillow Gone Wild. As we all wait patiently for a teaser of the new show, one look at the Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account will truly leave you in awe! In mid-September, the account posted photos of the most beautiful multilevel home with huge windows.

“Here’s a Denver mansion that was formerly known as ‘Utopia’ that, per the listing, was ‘the celebrity hangout in Denver,'” the caption read, adding that the residence was frequented by Elvis Presley.