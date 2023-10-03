Get ready to gather around the fireplace for a night full of great music ahead of Christmas this year! Country music’s biggest stars are slated to perform in Christmas at the Opry, an upcoming TV special taking place on the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville.

Who Is Performing in ‘Christmas at the Opry’?

The two-hour holiday special will include performances by Adam Doleac, BRELAND, Brenda Lee, Chris Janson, Chrissy Metz, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Alaina, Meghan Patrick, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny and Trace Adkins.

The set list will combine a mix of Christmas and holiday classics, including duets and must-see collaborations between the all-star artists. And, of course, the stage is set to be decked out in the most vibrant Christmas decor.

Fans of Kelly’s are particularly excited to see her perform some of her catchy Christmas hits off of her 2021 album, When Christmas Comes Around…, which featured the punchy single “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).”

Who Is Hosting ‘Christmas at the Opry’?

Grammy-winning superstar Wynonna Judd is set to host the holiday spectacular. Wynonna recently appeared at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards on September 28 with her husband, Cactus Moser. The Kentucky native accepted the Country Champion Award with a moving speech after delivering a show-stopping performance of her greatest hits.

“Regardless of what has happened to me and who, I show up and I show out … It’s getting harder and harder out there. Never give up on your dreams,” she said on stage. “For half of you in this place tonight, I know you don’t know who I am or you were not born when I had my years of being fabulous, and I’ll let that go. But back in 1990 blah blah blah, Tim McGraw opened for me. Four weeks ago, I opened for Tim. The highs are high, and the lows are low baby, but don’t ever let them tell you who you are. Goodnight.”

How Can You Attend ‘Christmas at the Opry’?

Christmas at the Opry is set to be taped in front of a live audience on the night of October 3 at the iconic venue in Music City. Tickets were made available on the venue’s official website.

How Can You Watch ‘Christmas at the Opry’?

You can watch Christmas at the Opry on NBC on December 7 at 8 p.m. EST. The following day, the special will be available to stream on Peacock.