Wynonna Judd wowed the crowd at the Christmas at the Opry special, showing off her incredible weight loss on stage.

The “Why Not Me” singer flaunted her gorgeous look during the two-hour long musical event in several different outfits. She kicked off the show with a duet with Kelly Clarkson of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

Her captivating stage presence and decades of experience made Wynonna, 59, the perfect choice to lead the NBC program.

Chrissy Metz, Trace Adkins and Brenda Lee were among the roster of talented performers who took the stage to celebrate the holidays. But all eyes were on Wynonna, who first opened up about her weight loss journey more than a decade ago.

The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee lost more than 55 pounds after making changes to her diet and fitness routine.

“My weight was a symptom and not the problem,” she told People in October 2010 of her decision to focus on her health. “I used food to soothe and reward, and I don’t do that anymore.”

Wynonna also reflected on taking a new approach to grocery shopping.

“Very seldom will you see donuts in my house because I can eat a box,” she continued. “It’s like a chip, I can’t eat just one.”

The “Young Love” singer recently showed off her stunning look at the 2023 CMA Awards on November 8. At the show, Wynonna sparked fan concern after holding onto singer Jelly Roll’s arm when they took the stage to perform his song “Need a Favor.” After the performance, she took to social media to assure fans that she was OK.

“I’m just going to come clean with y’all. I was so freaking nervous,” she said in a clip posted on TikTok. “I got out there, and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I’m not going to because I’m such a fan of his and he asked me to sing, and I said, ‘Absolutely!’ I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that’s the bottom line.”

Despite all of the concern for her health, she was glad to be able to perform with Jelly Roll, 39.

“I have to show up for people like people did me,” Wynonna told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet after the performance. “That’s my job now is to pass it on because people have been so generous with me and now it’s my turn to be generous with people like Jelly Roll, and that’s what I’m doing.”