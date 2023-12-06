Wynonna Judd has been married to her husband, Scott “Cactus” Moser, since 2012. The couple has been there for each other through many ups and downs, including Cactus’ leg being amputated after a motorcycle accident in 2012 and Wynonna losing her mother, Naomi Judd, in 2022.

Before she wed Cactus, Wynonna was married to Arch Kelly, who she has two children with, from 1995 until 1998, and D.R. Roach from 2003 until 2007.

