Getting cozy! Wynonna Judd spent a snow day with her loved ones by her side. The “Why Not Me” singer documented a cold winter day at home in a TikTok posted on Monday, January 15.

“I love this little life,” Wynonna, 59, captioned the video, which featured the viral song “Little Life” by Cordelia in the background.

The county songstress snapped a video while sitting by her fire pit before jumping into the snow and making snow angels in a black outfit. As if fans couldn’t love Wynonna more, she also captured clips of some of the animals on her farm venturing out in the snow, like donkeys, pigs and dogs.

She later cooked a delicious dinner and gave her husband, Cactus Moser, a smooch in another part of the video. The pair held wine glasses in their hands and truly looked relaxed. The couple have been married since 2012 after decades of friendship and have been there for each other through some difficult times.

“I am so happy you seem to have found your peace!” one fan commented underneath the TikTok. “Thank you so much for everything you have done for me and so many others! You are truly a blessing.”

The rare look inside Wynonna’s home life came just days after she honored her late mother, Naomi Judd, on Instagram. “She would have been 78 today,” the Grammy winner captioned a photo from her childhood with Naomi and her sister, Ashley Judd. “I love you, Mom.”

Naomi died on April 30, 2022, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 76. Wynonna has since continued to honor her legacy by releasing A Tribute to The Judds, a compilation album of their biggest hits, in October 2023.

“It’s beautiful. It’s really weird. I listened to it, and I cried, and I was overwhelmed,” she told People of the emblematic record ahead of its release.

The Kentucky native also shared what it was like to appeal to a new generation of listeners by collaborating with artists like Lainey Wilson, Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce on the project.

“There’s a whole generation of people that don’t know our music, right? The kids that are born now, I’m hoping that someone will listen and go, ‘Huh, I really like that.’ So that’s my hope, is that somebody gets it,” she continued.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).