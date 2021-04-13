Woody Harrelson is always counting his blessings when it comes to his family. The True Detective alum said being the dad of his three kids, Deni, Zoe and Makani, with wife Laura Louie, makes him feel like the luckiest man in the world.

“No one who’s as lucky as I am has a right to be cynical,” the Golden Globe-winning actor once gushed, according to the Huffington Post. “Luckily, I have my family, which makes me hopeful.”

Woody became a father with the Yoganics cofounder years after they first met in 1987. The Zombieland star — who was married to his first wife, Nancy Simon, from 1985 to 1986 — crossed paths with Laura when she started working as his personal assistant, according to reports. Woody and Laura started dating in 1988.

The couple became parents when they welcomed their first child, Deni, in 1993. The lovebirds’ second child, Zoe, arrived three years later in 1996, followed by their youngest, Makani, who was born a decade later in 2006.

While Woody and Laura were raising their kids, they had yet to tie the knot. Considering his previous walk down the aisle ended in divorce, the Now You See Me actor told The Hollywood Reporter he “never believed” in the institution of marriage.

“I just never believed that it made any sense, this long-term monogamy thing that humans do,” he explained to the outlet in 2017. “Also, relationships do tend to get very proprietary. And so you end up, before you realize it, in a cage — maybe a very comfortable cage, but still a cage — and you can’t be the person you want.”

When it came to Laura, however, Woody couldn’t deny the immediate connection, which has since flourished into an unbreakable bond. “It was one of those things I wouldn’t admit to myself: I didn’t want to be attracted to my amazing assistant,” he gushed.

The Hunger Games actor and the brunette beauty eventually made their romance official and said “I do” in 2008, and since then, he’s been relishing his role as a dad and doting husband. In fact, Woody said everything changed when he held his eldest child in his arms for the first time.

“I remember my daughter Deni coming along, and she was so pure and caring of everybody and everything. And somehow, this little being managed to get around all the obstacles ― the gun turrets, the walls, the moats, the sentries ― that were wrapped around my heart,” he marveled to Esquire in 2008. “My heart at that time needed her. I think it’s the best thing going … parenthood.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Woody’s daughters!