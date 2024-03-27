Willie Geist Steps in on Today After Hoda Kotb Goes Missing

Hoda Kotb went missing on Today on Wednesday, March 27, leaving Willie Geist to abruptly step in for her later on in the morning.

The shakeup was rather shocking considering Hoda, 59, was present during the early hours of Today alongside Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin. When it came time for her to sit alongside Jenna Bush Hager for Today With Hoda & Jenna, she was nowhere to be found.

The reason for her abrupt absence from the show was not discussed by her colleagues. Instead, Jenna, 42, jumped right into the talk show with Willie, 48. He doesn’t usually appear on the weekday version of Today, as he is always busy with Morning Joe and filming content for Sunday Today.

“Not only can Willie host all the shows on television, and pull out my chair … but he also is a star,” the former first daughter said of her guest cohost.

Today fans were so happy to see Willie showcase his acting chops in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm this year. They quickly got to discussing his role in the HBO show.

Though many loved seeing Willie fill in on Today, fans couldn’t help but express confusion and concern for Hoda on social media. “Where’s Hoda,” one X user wrote after the Hope Is a Rainbow author disappeared from the program.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Last week, Hoda took some time off from Today to go on a relaxing spring break vacation with her two daughters, Haley and Hope. She shares the girls with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, whom she announced her split from in January 2022.

Since their split, Hoda has jumped back into the dating scene. The mom of two recently opened up about going on dates with a man who was introduced to her by Jenna.

“I had a great time… I had a great time on our date. I loved it,” Hoda told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “There has been a second one already. Hey, that’s how it goes… We’ll have our third coming up. It’s really fun.”

The longtime journalist learned an important life lesson after her breakup, which is something she will continue to live by.

“Life is beautiful. Try things, go out, get out of your house and your apartment. I feel like life is meant to be experienced and [you should] step out into it,” she said. “I love it.”