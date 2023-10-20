Will Ferrell and Look-Alike Sons Step Out for Rare Appearance in California [Photos]

Will Ferrell’s kids can always count on him to show up! The Step Brothers actor and his wife, Viveca Paulin, attended the release party for son Magnus’ single “Drinks on Me” on Thursday, October 19, in Los Angeles.

“I sometimes equate it to what it must be like running a prison,” Will, 56, once joked of fatherhood. Still, he wouldn’t trade it for the world.

