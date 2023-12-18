Mayim Bialik announced that it’s game over for her Jeopardy! hosting gig. The Call Me Kat actress revealed that she will not be returning to the series next season, to the shock of fans of the iconic quiz program.

Why Is Mayim Bialik Leaving ‘Jeopardy!’?

In December 2023, Mayim shared a statement on her Instagram account announcing that she would not be returning to cohost Jeopardy! in the new year.

​​”As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” she wrote. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

The Blossom alum was officially announced as a cohost with Ken Jennings in 2021, following the death of Alex Trebek. They continued rotating the position into 2022 and 2023.

Viewers had gotten used to seeing both hosts splitting duties until Mayim walked off the set of the show during the final week of taping season 39 in May 2023, per Deadline. Her exit from the set occurred in solidarity with the writers affected by the Writers Guild of America strike. Ken stepped in as host to finish up filming the remainder of the season, even though he was not initially slated to appear in the final few episodes.

“They’re not just going to throw money at him. Ken still has a lot to prove, although he may not think so,” a source told Closer in September 2023 of Ken’s hosting responsibilities after Mayim’s walkout. “The pressure is squarely on his shoulders now to deliver ratings and live up to all the hype he’s created for himself.”

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Who Will Host ‘Jeopardy!’ After Mayim Bialik’s Departure?

Mayim’s abrupt departure definitely came as a shock to longtime fans of the show; however, the network decided to move forward with only one host.

“Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” a spokesperson for Jeopardy! said in a statement to USA TODAY. “We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!”

Ken did not immediately comment on taking over as the sole host of Jeopardy! in 2024. His long-standing relationship with the program first began in 2004, when he was a contestant on the show, building a 74-game winning streak that earned him more than $2.5 million.

After being asked back to compete in multiple spinoffs over the years, he was honored to take on hosting after Alex’s death but admitted some aspects of the job were difficult.

“It’s a very hard job, and Alex made it look easy,” the TV personality told The New Yorker in June 2023. “So, it’s kind of a no-win thing — the only other person we’ve seen do it looked incredibly confident and graceful for 37 years, and we all loved him.”