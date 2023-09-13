Answer: His head has gotten really big now that Mayim Bialik has left Jeopardy! Question: Who is Ken Jennings?

A source close to the popular game show tells Closer the former contestant-turned-host, 49, “is throwing his weight around and acting like he owns the place these days. He’s even demanding a fatter paycheck.”

Whether he gets it remains to be seen. The show reportedly has cut costs and perks recently.

“They’re not just going to throw money at him. Ken still has a lot to prove, although he may not think so,” the source adds. “The pressure is squarely on his shoulders now to deliver ratings and live up to all the hype he’s created for himself.”