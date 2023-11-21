In 2014, Tamron Hall became a coanchor on Today after proving herself to be one of TV’s most respected reporters. Three years later, NBC shocked viewers when it was announced that she was leaving the show and the network entirely.

Why Did Tamron Hall Leave ‘Today’?

Prior to joining Today in 2014, Tamron hosted NewsNation with Tamron Hall, a weekday news program on MSNBC. She also led the series Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall on Investigation Discovery. But for the journalist, joining Today was a huge goal accomplished.

“We’re really excited to officially welcome Tamron into the Today family,” executive producer Don Nash said at the time. “She brings wit, enthusiasm and a keen sensibility to an all-around fantastic team, and I think Tamron, Al, Natalie and Willie will have a lot of fun together hosting the third hour.”

After three years of incredible segments, celebrity interviews and establishing a great camaraderie with her costars, Tamron decided to move on from NBC and MSNBC. The decision ultimately left her “heartbroken.”

“The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” she said in a statement released by the network in February 2017. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

Just before her exit from the network, NBC announced that Tamron was losing her Today timeslot to Megyn Kelly.

“It wasn’t that I did not know my value. It’s that others did not know my value,” she said at the 2019 Vulture Festival of her Today exit. “It was an easy decision, because there was no other decision to make.”

Tamron continued, “At some point in all of our lives, the goalpost keeps getting moved to the point it’s invisible,” adding, “And I’m not into being Charlie Brown to anyone’s Lucy, so I wasn’t going to keep kicking that football.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

What Happened to Tamron Hall After Leaving ‘Today’?

In September 2019, Tamron made her return to TV with her own self-titled talk show. The newscaster, who shares son Moses with husband Steven Greener, could not be happier with the warm reception to her hit program.

“I have a unique perspective and voice in this business that is appreciated by people who watch TV,” she reflected on her comeback in an interview with USA Today ahead of her talk show premiere. “I’m grateful for that.”

The syndicated show has been a ratings success and has been renewed through 2024.

“We go from pop culture news to obviously the news of the day,” she reflected on the show’s fifth season during a September 2023 interview with Eyewitness News. “I have been a journalist for 30 years, and that’s why this station is such a great place for The Tamron Hall Show.”