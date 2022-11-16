Fans of The View have gotten used to seeing Whoopi Goldberg moderate conversations during the daytime program. In November 2022, the EGOT winner was noticeably missing from the show for a few days, leading viewers to question her absence. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Whoopi.

Why Did Whoopi Goldberg Miss ‘The View’?

On Monday, November 14, Whoopi did not take her usual place at the panel of hosts at the beginning of The View episode. Instead, both she and cohost Joy Behar did not appear on the program at all. Sara Haines took over the role of moderator during the episode with cohosts Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin appearing alongside her.



The following day, Joy returned to The View and addressed Whoopi’s absence. “Good morning, everyone, and welcome to The View. Unfortunately, Whoopi is out with COVID,” the Baby Boom alum told the audience. “So, rest up and get back here miss, when you feel better.”



Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Joy slipped into the moderating seat that day in place of Whoopi. News of Whoopi’s COVID-19 diagnosis came after she celebrated her 67th birthday on Sunday, November 13. She commemorated her big day with her cohosts during an episode on November 10. She had one huge surprise for the audience at the end of the episode.

“I’m exhausted. I could sure use a break, like a vacation. So could you!” she said. “Since vacations are also my favorite thing, you’re all going on a trip to Cancún, Mexico!”

This isn’t the first time the TV personality was missing from the series. She joined The View virtually from home in January after contracting COVID-19. Joy sat in the moderator seat at the time as her cohost and longtime friend gave an update on her health.

“It could have been much, much worse, I’m sure, and it wasn’t,” Whoopi said. “I’m really lucky.”

Is Whoopi Goldberg Leaving ‘The View’?

The talk show host has held her position as a moderator on The View since 2007. It doesn’t look like she is planning on stepping away from the series any time soon. In September 2021, multiple outlets reported that Whoopi signed on to host the series until season 28 in 2024.

In addition to the news, the Sister Act actress also started a new business venture. She launched her own wine company, Whoopi Prosecco Superiore DOCG.

“Whoopi Prosecco is simple and meaningful to me,” she said in a statement in November. “Because I think you can have a great time, great conversations with your friends and a great bottle of Prosecco. Whoopi Prosecco.”