Richard Thomas Is Winning With Georgiana Bischoff! Get to Know the Veteran Actor’s Longtime Wife

Richard Thomas feels like one lucky man to be married to Georgiana Bischoff. The veteran actor has been falling in love with his wife more and more every day since walking down the aisle together over two decades ago.

The Waltons alum first crossed paths with the art dealer following his divorce from his first spouse, Alma Gonzales, in 1993. The former pair, who share son Richard Jr. and triplets Gweneth, Pilar and Barbara, called it quits after 18 years of marriage.

Shortly after, Richard and Georgiana became a couple. Less than a year following his split from Alma, the Homecoming: A Christmas Story actor exchanged vows for the second time with Georgiana on November 20, 1994.

On the day of their wedding, the lovebirds said “I do” in front of nearly 50 of their closest family and friends, including Richard’s eldest son, who served as the best man, according to reports. His triplets, as well as Georgiana’s daughters from a previous marriage, also took on the role of bridesmaids.

Considering both Richard and Georgiana were previously married, the duo “never” imagined they would walk down the aisle again. However, that all changed when they met at the right time. “When the passion came, it was great,” Georgiana has said.

Even to this day, the Battle Beyond the Stars actor is so grateful he took the plunge with the art guru. “I’m married to the most honest, straight-forward person, so you always know where you stand,” Richard exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly in December 2020. “There’s a lot of trust between us and we have a lot of fun together.”

Richard pointed out it hasn’t “always [been] easy,” though. “Blending a family of six kids and then having our own son — that’s a big job. It causes tension and challenges. Fortunately, they’ve “been able to weather every storm and those complicated parts of life.”

The Emmy Award winner dished they’re “even surviving COVID” together. Since they’ve been social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic since earlier this year, Richard revealed how the twosome have been keeping themselves entertained.

“[Georgiana] and I have really rediscovered what a masterpiece Central Park is,” he marveled of the famous park in New York City. “My wife and I take long walks in the park again and are seeing parts of it that we’ve never experienced before. It’s been a nice consolation.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Richard’s spouse, Georgiana!