Will Reeve is making a name for himself on Good Morning America! The reporter has proven that he can hold his own on screen with series veterans Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer by his side. Viewers have been curious to know more about the hunky broadcaster as he continues to make more television appearances.

Born to Superman actor Christopher Reeve and Oz actress Dana Reeve in 1992, Will was thrust into the spotlight at an early age. The journalist has two half-siblings, Matthew and Alexandra Exton Reeve, from his dad’s long-term relationship with former partner Gae Exton. Will was 2 years old when his father suffered life-altering injuries due to an equestrian accident, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down and wheelchair-bound.

Despite his injuries, Christopher was determined to be a great parent and help his youngest son have as normal a childhood as possible.

“He taught me how to ride a bike, just by telling me,” Will reflected in a September 2018 interview with Closer. “He couldn’t physically help me ride a bike because he was in a wheelchair, but that didn’t stop him and me from having one of the quintessential father-son experiences. He told me to put my trust in him. I did, and I succeeded.”

The Love of Life actor died on October 10, 2004, at age 52, but his children continue to keep his memory alive in any way they can. Less than two years after the beloved actor’s death, Dana died at age 44 after battling lung cancer. Will still feels his parents’ presence around him years after their tragic passing.

“I feel it every day,” he told Closer in November 2019. “Anyone who’s lost someone you love; you’ll get a reminder in ways big and small every day. I get a reminder in the way I live my life, by continuing to be my own person and have those moments when I say to myself, ‘Oh, that’s something my dad would have done.’ Little moments when I watch a Rangers game — my dad and I loved the New York Rangers — I think of him then. Also, when the Yankees lost the playoffs — my dad was a huge Yankees fan.”

After losing both of his parents, Will continued to live in Bedford, New York, with his neighbors so he could finish high school. He later attended Middlebury College in Vermont. The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation board member landed a job hosting SportsCenter on ESPN in 2015. He later joined the GMA team, already leaving a huge impression on the loyal audience.

