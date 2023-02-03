How Tall Is Robin Roberts? 5 Facts About the Longtime ‘GMA’ Host You Didn’t Know

​​Good Morning America host Robin Roberts is a pretty open book when it comes to sharing parts of her life with viewers, including relationship details, health updates and more. Still, there are definitely some things about the beloved broadcaster that fans would love to know more about.

Before joining the GMA team as a correspondent in 2002, Robin worked as a sports reporter on ESPN, a position she held for 15 years. For the Alabama native, working at the network was a dream come true.

“I remember when ESPN came on the air, and I was like, ‘I’m going to work for ESPN one day,’” she recalled when she was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2016. “People were like, ‘First of all, no, because you’re a woman, and second of all, it’s not going to be around that long.’”

Robin’s popularity grew even more when she began broadcasting on ABC. She was officially named a cohost on GMA in 2005, three years after joining the long-running talk show. In April 2022, the 30 for 30 producer celebrated her 20-year anniversary on the daytime series.

“Robin is the heart of GMA,” her cohost George Stephanopoulos said during the episode. “She has a special connection to the audience and all of us. I’m always feeling, if I could be half the [person] she is … and I don’t think anyone comes close, always bringing endless energy and two dazzling decades of dancing.”

Robin and George also celebrated another milestone together in recent years. The newscasting duo marked 13 years as cohosts in October 2022.

“I’m proud,” the political commentator said of the achievement. “It’s been a great run. Robin has been a joy to work with. We’ve had a lot of fun and great success and covered a lot of consequential things. It’s been an incredible experience.”

While Robin’s career has been full of many incredible accomplishments, she’s also been very candid about facing hardships along the way. The Peabody Award winner was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, she was in remission by 2008. In 2012, Robin was diagnosed with a rare myelodysplastic syndrome, leading her to receive a life-saving bone marrow transplant that year. She returned to GMA in 2013 after taking time off to recover and has continued to prove that she is a fighter.

Robin stood by her longtime partner Amber Laign’s side after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and began treatment. The massage therapist completed radiation in July 2022 and was looking toward starting the next chapter with the news anchor.

Keep scrolling to learn five interesting facts about Robin.