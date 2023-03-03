Cha-ching! The Good Morning America anchors are earning huge paychecks from the talk show. Scroll below to find out which cohost is earning the most money from the long-running series.

Who Is Currently the Highest Paid ‘GMA’ Host?

GMA aired its very first episode in 1975 with David Hartman and Nancy Dussault leading the broadcast. More than four decades later, so many talented newscasters have worked on the program and earned the love of viewers who tune in each morning. While each of the show’s stars earn huge salaries that contribute to their whopping net worths, there’s one broadcaster whose paycheck is slightly higher than the rest.

Robin Roberts is currently the highest-paid GMA anchor. The longtime news personality earns an estimated salary of $18 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet also reports that Robin has amassed a $55 million net worth.

Robin previously served as an ESPN sportscaster beginning in 1990 and began contributing to GMA in 1995. She made the transition to becoming a full-time GMA anchor in 2005. In 2009, the Peabody Award winner took Diane Sawyer’s place at the news desk to serve as a coanchor alongside George Stephanopoulos.

How Much Money Do ‘GMA’ Hosts Make?

George, who formerly served as a White House political advisor, is making a pretty hefty salary of his own from GMA. The TV veteran earns an estimated salary of $15 million from the series which contributes to his impressive $40 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth.

But money aside, one thing that is at the heart of every GMA broadcast is a sense of community and friendship. Many of the cohosts have established great bonds with each other outside of the show. Two of the program’s top earners, Robin and George, are grateful for all of the years they have gotten to work together. They officially became the longest-serving broadcasting duo on a morning talk show on ABC, CBS and NBC.

“I’m proud,” George said during an October 2022 interview with The Associated Press about the achievement. “It’s been a great run. Robin has been a joy to work with. We’ve had a lot of fun and great success and covered a lot of consequential things. It’s been an incredible experience.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Robin echoed George’s sentiment about their working relationship which has translated off screen into a beautiful friendship.

“We would never, ever do anything to make each other look good at the expense of the other,” she said. “That’s such a comfort. To have that, it makes you take chances and I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others.”