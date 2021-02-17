Ashley Judd’s Ex-Husband Is a Former Racing Driver! Get to Know Dario Franchitti

Ashley Judd is all about her work as a political activist nowadays, so she doesn’t have time for romance. However, she was once married to her first and only husband, Dario Franchitti. Even though it didn’t work out, the two remain friends.

The Double Jeopardy alum first met Dario, a former professional racing driver, at a mutual friend’s wedding reception in 1999, The Sun reported. After sparks flew between the two, they dated for about two years before marrying in December 2001. The lovebirds held a luxurious ceremony at Skibo Castle near Dornoch, Scotland.

Ashley and Dario were together for the next 11 years, but in January 2013, they shocked the world when they announced their separation. “We have mutually decided to end our marriage,” their statement read, per Us Weekly. “We’ll always be family and continue to cherish our relationship based on the special love, integrity and respect we have always enjoyed.”

Months later, though, the Kiss the Girls actress seemed to have a change of heart after Dario was involved in a near-fatal accident while racing in the Grand Prix of Houston in October 2013. According to reports, Dario suffered a broken right ankle, two fractured vertebrae and a concussion, while 14 other individuals were also injured from the debris.

“They are going to give it another try after he recovers,” a source close to the pair told Us Weekly at the time. “His accident made her realize how much she loves him.”

Unfortunately, the reconciliation didn’t last. It’s unclear when or who filed for divorce, but in March 2014, Ashley reflected on the end of their marriage. While chatting with Ladies’ Home Journal, the High Crimes star dished why Dario will “always be” her “loved one” despite their split.

“Even before our wedding, we agreed not to tell people about our relationship, but to show them instead,” she explained. “What we’re showing them now is we’re human, we’re family, and this is what family looks like.”

Dario eventually went on to marry his second spouse, Eleanor Robb, in 2014, and together, the pair are the proud parents of two daughters. As for Ashley, the Hollywood alum has been focusing on her work as an activist.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Ashley’s ex-husband, Dario!