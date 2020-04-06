Actor James Drury lived a really great life. After Drury’s death, he left behind an amazing legacy, but his greatest success will always be his 58-year-old son, Timothy Drury.

In fact, before Drury died, Timothy gushed about how great it’s been to know his dad. “He’s really quite a legacy in television, of course,” the keyboardist said in an April 2019 interview with Our Valley Santa Clarita. “I’m very inspired by him more and more every day, as I see how much of an effect he had on me in that way. He’s a great guy [and] funny as hell.”

On Monday, April 6, the actor’s assistant, Karen Lindsey, announced his death via Facebook. “THE COWBOY took his last ride. It is with immense sadness that I let you all know that James Drury, our beloved Virginian and dear friend passed away this morning of natural causes,” she wrote alongside a photo of the actor in 1934 and another in 2020. “He will be missed so much. It is beyond words. Memorial service to be determined later.”

Drury stole fans’ hearts when he starred on The Virginian from 1962 to 1971. His acting was so good that he was inducted into the Hall of Great Western Performers at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. The Forbidden Planet star’s legacy lives on in his son.

Unlike James, Timothy decided to pursue a career in music and he’s done quite well for himself as an “interdisciplinary artist.” According to his website, the musician has “a comprehensive background in composing for short film, documentaries and commercial spots as well as songwriting, performance, recording, producing, photography and videography.” Wow!

Plus, Timothy has worked with some really great people. He has jammed with the Eagles, Whitesnake, Don Felder, Joe Walsh, Bryan Adams, Melissa Etheridge and Stevie Nicks. The keyboardist even cowrote nine songs on Felder’s album, Road To Forever including his hit single “You Don’t Have Me.” It’s safe to say Timothy has made a name for himself in the music industry.

Scroll below to learn more about James’ only son!