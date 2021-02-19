Theresa Caputo is known for being the Long Island Medium, and everybody around town knows her as the star of the former hit TLC show. Theresa has been living in Long Island for her entire life, and on the 14-season series, she gave plenty of glimpses inside her gorgeous home.

The famous psychic also flaunts her enviable digs on social media. Theresa is always sharing photos while working from her dual office-closet, cooking in her chef-style kitchen or relaxing in her lavish living room. The home features tons of living space, including a number of bathrooms and bedrooms.

While chatting with Newsweek in 2014, Theresa revealed her two-story abode is located in Hicksville, a town of Oyster Bay in Nassau County, New York. Though it’s unclear exactly when Theresa purchased the house, she told Newsday she’s been living “on this block for 42 years.”

Theresa shared the stunning dwelling with her ex-husband, Larry Caputo, for a few decades. The couple married in 1989 and raised their two kids, Victoria Caputo and Larry Caputo Jr., together in the home. But when they divorced in 2018, Theresa kept the house to herself while Larry moved to California.

Fortunately, Theresa isn’t alone by any means. Aside from having her kids over pretty often, Theresa lives around the corner from her parents. “My dad is always over here checking up and helping out,” she once said in a Long Island Medium episode, according to E! News. “With Larry being in California, [my dad’s] here all the time.”

Theresa also has a new reason to cook up delicious meals in her enviable kitchen. Three years after splitting from her longtime spouse, she found love with a new man. Though the TV star has yet to reveal the identity of her partner, she revealed she has a new boyfriend in February 2021.

“We welcomed him into the bubble and that’s where we decided to be exclusive. So it was kind of unexpected, just like the pandemic,” she told People. “So there are some good things that come out of a pandemic. I’m trying to look and focus on all of the silver linings.”

Good thing Theresa can invite her beau over for relaxing nights at home!

