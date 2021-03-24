Courtesy of Kevin Hart/Instagram

Welcome to his jungle! Kevin Hart resides in a gorgeous mansion in Calabasas, California, with his wife, Eniko Parrish, and their blended family. The Jumanji star built the Spanish-inspired villa from the ground up and created the ultimate oasis for the couple and their kids, Heaven, Hendrix, Kenzo and Kaori.

Kevin first purchased a 26-acre plot of land, which is located in an exclusive gated community near the Santa Monica Mountains, for $1.35 million, according to property records obtained by Velvet Ropes. The Emmy nominee began construction in April 2017, per building permits, and spent nearly $4 million more to create a 9,623-square-foot abode.

It’s unclear exactly when construction was complete, but by the looks of Kevin’s Instagram, the star was moved in by June 2018 at the latest. At the time, he uploaded a video with son Hendrix — whom he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart, along with daughter Heaven — in their stunning living room. The father-son duo showed off their adorable dance moves in front of a gray couch, flat-screen television and modern decor.

“Sunday funday with the family!!! Wishing you all a happy and blessed day,” the doting dad captioned the post alongside a plethora of Face with Tears of Joy emojis. “My hamstring is killing me. Why do kids love this dumbass dance so much? Look at our impression of Heaven dancing at the end.”

In addition to their beautiful living space, Kevin’s impressive two-story pad is fitted with a number of bedrooms, several bathrooms, a formal dining room, a chef-style kitchen, a playroom for his kids and much more. The comedian’s residence also boasts a long list of amenities, including a private indoor gym and multiple entertainment areas.

The backyard is just as alluring as the inside. Considering Kevin’s property comes with 26 acres of sprawling land, he made sure to have a basketball court and volleyball court included in the blueprint. The outdoor area also features a luxurious pool with a 100-square-foot spa, as well as a 650-square-foot open cabana with a lavish patio.

Kevin is always posting the cutest photos with his kids on social media, so it’s pretty often for fans to get a glimpse inside his enviable abode. The Die Hart star — who shares his younger kids, Kenzo and Kaori, with Eniko — showed off a part of his home while dancing in the kitchen in February. “Friday Turn Up,” he wrote in the caption. “Live, love and laugh … let’s gooooooooooo.”

Keep scrolling to see photos inside Kevin’s Calabasas mansion!