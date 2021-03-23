Kevin Hart Is a Really Fun Dad! See the Hollywood Star’s Cutest Photos With His 4 Children

It doesn’t take a lot to realize how much Kevin Hart loves his four kids. After taking just one look at his Instagram, it’s obvious the Hollywood comedian is a doting dad as his page is filled with the cutest photos of his children, Heaven, Hendrix, Kenzo and Kaori.

The Central Intelligence actor is always giving glimpses inside his life at home. Whether he’s cuddling on the couch with baby Kaori or working out in the gym with Hendrix, Kevin is one to keep fans updated on his blended family.

In late March, the Night School star uploaded an adorable throwback video of son Kenzo as he sat on his lap and giggled. “Oldie but goodie … this s—t still makes me laugh,” Kevin captioned the post. One month earlier, he posted a pic while snuggling Kaori, writing, “She got me wrapped around her finger [already].”

Kevin’s road to fatherhood dates back to his first marriage with Torrei Hart. The exes, who tied the knot in 2003, welcomed their first child, daughter Heaven, in March 2005. Kevin and the Atlanta Exes alum’s second child, son Hendrix, arrived in November 2007. The two raised their kiddos together until calling it quits in 2010.

Shortly after their divorce was finalized in 2011, Kevin went public with his relationship with Eniko Parrish. The couple, who first crossed paths in 2009, dated for three years before announcing their engagement in 2014. “I said YES!!!!! To the most amazing man in the world,” Eniko captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Two years after saying yes to forever, Kevin and Eniko walked down the aisle in 2016. Just one year later, they expanded the Emmy nominee’s family when their son, Kenzo, was born in November 2017. Their second child together and Kevin’s fourth, Kaori, made her arrival in September 2020.

There’s no denying Kevin’s kiddos have filled his heart with joy since coming into his life, but it appears he has no plans on having any more children. During a with USA Today in 2019 — one year before his youngest was born — the Get Hard star said he’d be happier than ever with four kids.

“We’re going to do one more and then we’re going to throw in the towel after that,” he dished. “One more is enough — that’s a loud house. We have a loud one already between the kids and the dogs. So I think adding one more will really complete the Hart family circle and we’ll be done there. That’s it.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kevin’s cutest family photos!