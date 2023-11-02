In the final years of his life, Matthew Perry lived quietly in his $6 million home in California’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The Friends actor was found dead in his jacuzzi on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54.

Where Did Matthew Perry Live Before His Death?

Perry purchased the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home in the quiet neighborhood in 2020. The ranch-style cottage boasted ocean views with a private backyard and pool area. The 3,000-square-foot property was built in 1965 and underwent a slew of renovations before the Sydney alum purchased the estate.

With two master suites that opened up to pergolas, several midcentury architectural elements and classic oak floors, the house became Perry’s sanctuary. On Instagram, he showed off a few glimpses of his home in photos posted over the years.

Following the news of his death, fans gathered outside the estate to pay their respects, leaving flowers, candles, signs and Friends mementos against the front gate. The Emmy nominee reportedly returned home after playing pickleball just hours before his body was found in the hot tub.

Two days after his death, People reported that Perry had recently “moved into his house after renovations” and allegedly referred to “his new home” as “heaven.” It is unclear if he was inhabiting two homes at the time of his death.

Where Did Matthew Perry Previously Live?

Perry previously owned a home in Malibu, which he sold for $13.1 million in January 2021, per multiple outlets. He purchased the beachfront oasis in 2011 for $12 million. He spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic living in the 5,500-square-foot home.

“This is the scene from my patio. No masks, one foot apart. This is the thing that makes want to scream. Until I remember that I have a kick-ass Malibu house,” he captioned an Instagram photo from his deck in May 2020.

Tributes Poured in for the Late Star After News of His Death

News of the sitcom star’s death left his fans, friends, family and former costars devastated. Perry’s Friends castmates paid tribute to him in a statement.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family,” Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox said in a statement ​first obtained by People on October 30, 2023. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Salma Hayek, who starred alongside Perry in 1997’s Fools Rush In, also shared a moving tribute to the late star.

“My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance and your lovely heart,” she wrote. “Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”