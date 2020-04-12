Whatever Happened to the Cast From ‘My Two Dads’? What the ’80s Sitcom Stars Are Up to Today

Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

You can count on me! From Sept. 20, 1987, to April 30, 1990, a pair of former friends gave a lesson in laughs and fatherhood to a girl who is the daughter of one of them in the hit show My Two Dads. But what are the beloved stars of the hilarious ’80s sitcom up to today? We caught up with Greg Evigan, Paul Reiser, and TV daughter Staci Keanan — all three of whom went on to have fruitful careers in the entertainment industry.

Scroll below to see what the cast of My Two Dads is up to today!