Here’s What Happened to the ‘3rd Rock From the Sun’ Cast Before, During and After the Show

The idea of aliens living among us is nothing new when it comes to television. Sometimes said aliens are just trying to get home (My Favorite Martian, Alf). Sometimes they’re here to eat us (The Twilight Zone episode “To Serve Man,” V). And at other times they’re trying to be us, or at least gain some understanding of what human beings are — perfect examples being Robin Williams‘ Mork & Mindy and, in this case, 3rd Rock from the Sun.

Running on NBC from 1996 to 2001, the sitcom from Bonnie and Terry Turner focused on four extraterrestrials who pay a visit to the third planet from the sun (which happens to be Earth) and begin to live among us, in human guise. Admittedly the premise sounds kind of silly on the surface — and actually is — but it’s brought to comic life by an amazing cast of actors who completely embrace that silliness. Starting at the top, John Lithgow is Dick Solomon, the High Commander and expedition’s leader, who works as a physics professor.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Kristen Johnson is Sally, the security officer, who is as fascinated as the men she meets by her own body. French Stewart is Harry, who has a transmitter taking up a good portion of his brain (thus explaining his dim-wittedness) so he can communicate with home. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who is actually the oldest among them, is the youngest in body, Tommy, and he serves as Information Officer — despite the fact he has to attend high school to avoid suspicion. On the human side of things, Jane Curtain is Mary Albright, a human professor of anthropology and girlfriend to Dick Solomon, despite her being confused by his “eccentric” behavior.

Other recurring cast members include Wayne Knight (Newman from Seinfeld) as Officer Don Orville, Simi Khali as Nina Campbell, Elmarie Wendel as Mamie Dubcek and William Shatner (James T. Kirk himself) as the human form of the family’s boss, The Big Giant Head.

Although 3rd Rock from the Sun ended its run nearly 20 years ago after six seasons and 139 episodes, it’s warmly remembered for its outrageous comedy. For that reason, we’re taking a look back at the main cast and their careers before, during and after the show.

Please scroll down for much more on John, Kristen, French, Joseph and Jane.