It’s no secret that Ryan Seacrest is one of the busiest people in the entertainment industry. From producing several TV series to hosting his radio show and American Idol, the Emmy winner certainly has a full plate. Viewers of Live With Kelly and Ryan grew concerned when Ryan missed several episodes of the talk show in early 2023. Keep scrolling for details on what happened to him.

What Happened to Ryan Seacrest?

On Monday, January 30, Kelly Ripa made her entrance onto the Live With Kelly and Ryan set with her husband, Mark Consuelos. The pair cohosted the episode together, and even dished on their daughter, Lola, moving back into their house. Fans were wondering what happened to Ryan, as no reason behind his absence was given.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In a post shared on Kelly’s Instagram Story, Mark revealed it was a “last-minute” appearance for him. The Riverdale actor has filled in for Ryan on the talk show many times over the years. He was featured frequently while his wife and her costar filmed the series virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryan did end up returning to the show the following day and continued with his cohosting duties as normal.

On Thursday, February 2, Kelly had another frequent guest cohost join her at the news desk. This time, DJ Deja Vu Parker cohosted the program with the soap opera alum. No information was given about Ryan’s whereabouts. However, on Instagram, he shared several posts promoting the Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong that he hosted on ABC on Wednesday, February 1.

The Georgia native is also gearing up for the season 21 premiere of American Idol later this month. He returned to Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday, February 3, to join Kelly in interviewing Harrison Ford. Ryan’s absence from the talk show came just a few days after Kelly returned after suffering from an illness. She explained that she “got really sick” and had to stay in bed at home to recover. Deja and Carson Kressley filled in for her during several January episodes.

Is Ryan Seacrest Leaving ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’?

Though it’s common for Ryan to take off a few days here and there to focus on other things, he has not announced any plans to leave Live With Kelly and Ryan. In fact, his friendship with his cohost seems to be better than ever.

“What’s unique is that Ryan Seacrest and I have a 20-plus year friendship,” Kelly said during an October 2022 episode of the “Dear Gabby” podcast. “We’ve known each other a really long time. He’s the kid brother I never had.”