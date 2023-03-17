In 2016, Erin and Ben Napier set out on a journey to shed a charming light on their town of Laurel, Mississippi, one house at a time. In the very first episode of Home Town, HGTV viewers were introduced to Ross and Laura Tew as they looked to purchase a home in the historic city. Scroll below to find out what happened to them after the show.

What Happened to Ross and Laura Tew From ‘Home Town’?

Ross and Laura wanted “a house with a story” and gave Erin and Ben a budget of $215,000. They ended up purchasing a historic home for $142,500 that they wanted the design experts to add a modern flare to. One of the main reasons the couple purchased the house was the huge front porch they couldn’t wait to hang out on with their friends and family.

During the pilot episode, viewers got to meet some of Erin and Ben’s good friends as well as the members of their team that help bring their projects to life, including Josh Nowell and Mallorie Rasberry. Ben also showed off his workshop on television for the very first time, the place where he puts his epic woodworking skills to the test.

Erin had a goal of making the house feel like Laura and Ross’ “forever home.” She and her hubby were able to do just that! During the tearful reveal of their new abode, Laura and Ross could not believe how gorgeous the front porch was. On the inside, they loved all of the family pictures Erin and Ben hung up on the walls.

“I love all of it,” Ross said as he toured the interior of the renovated home for the first time. Ben added another sentimental touch to the estate, building a table out of reclaimed wood from Ross’ family’s old log cabin. Tears were flowing throughout the home reveal, and it was only just the start of Erin and Ben’s HGTV takeover.

Where Are Ross and Laura Tew Now?

Just a few months after the pilot episode of Home Town aired, Ross and Laura welcomed their first child together, daughter Abby Ruth Tew. “Congratulations, Tew family of three!” Erin wrote on the Laurel Mercantile blog in May 2016 along with photos of the baby after she was born.

Courtesy of Ross Tew/Instagram

Ross’ Instagram account is full of photos and videos of his daughter growing up. “Love this girl more than she will ever know!” he gushed in a February 2020 Instagram caption next to a darling picture of his kiddo.