In one of the most-watched and emotional Home Town episodes to date, Erin and Ben Napier helped Kendall Simoneau find her dream home in Laurel, Mississippi. The Laurel Mercantile Co. employee was looking for a fresh start after the death of her husband, Kurt Simoneau, just two years after their wedding. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Kendall after the show.

What Happened to Kendall Simoneau From ‘Home Town’?

Erin and Ben have a true passion for helping out members of their community when they need it most. Kendall shared details about her and Kurt’s love story prior to suffering the devastating loss. The couple met in college and got married in 2017. Kurt worked as an ICU nurse at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Mississippi.

Courtesy of Kendall Simoneau/Instagram

Kendall and Kurt built a home together in the countryside after they wed. The healthcare professional died on December 18, 2019, at age 29 in a car accident on his way home from work. Kendall opened up about losing the love of her life in a January 2021 Laurel Mercantile blog post.

“He was the most caring, kind-hearted person I’ve ever known,” she penned. “His loss was devastating to me, and I honestly didn’t know what to do or where to even begin to pick up the pieces.”

She leaned on Erin and Ben and the Laurel Mercantile team to help her get through the darkest time in her life.

“On the day of his accident, my Mercantile family were some of the first people at my house,” the post continued. “They dropped everything just to be there with me. Even now, over a year later, they are still there helping me through this new life. It was because of them that I decided to buy a house in Laurel. They showed me how a city and a community can change your life.”

Kendall was featured on a January 2021 episode of Home Town titled “A Laurel Hug.” She fell in love with the McCraney house, a historic abode full of ‘70s decor. The HGTV duo completely transformed the pad with a neutral color palette and modern design elements. There was one unique touch Erin added to the master bedroom that left the show’s cast in tears.

“Erin surprised me with a special quilt for this room and really got emotions going,” Kendall wrote. “It made me think of all the times Kurt and I would curl up on the couch under a quilt and be perfectly content. It was the sweetest gift I have ever received and something I will cherish forever. The writing on the quilt is in his handwriting and displays words from him that have meant so much to me in these days of healing.”

Where Is Kendall Simoneau Now?

Kendall has continued to document her life in Laurel on her Instagram page. One year after her Home Town episode aired, the shipping manager reflected on the impact the show had on her life.

“I am still in awe of how sharing my story touched so many people and their own grief journeys. I know my episode is an emotional one, but it was a very emotional time,” she wrote on Instagram in January 2022. “What most people don’t know is that my grief journey was still very new during filming. I bought my house six months after Kurt’s accident, started filming eight months after and my reveal was 10 months after. My emotions and pain were still very raw. Even with all of that, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Kendall returned to the series in March 2023 to join Erin and Ben in finding a dream home for her friend, Marissa.

“It was so much fun being back with Ben and Erin and the crew,” she wrote on Instagram. “Not as a homeowner but as the tagalong sidekick — way less pressure. Marissa’s home turned out beautiful and I am glad I got to be a part of the journey.”