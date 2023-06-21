From 1977 to 1981, classic TV watchers were enamored by the Bradford kids on ABC’s Eight Is Enough. Connie Needham portrayed Elizabeth Bradford, one of Tom Bradford’s eight children with his late wife, Joan Bradford. Scroll below to find out what happened to Connie after the show and see where she is now.

What Happened to Connie Needham From ‘Eight Is Enough’?

Connie was born on December 5, 1959, in Anaheim, California. She did not have much acting experience prior to starring in Eight Is Enough, per IMDb. The show made her a bonafide star, along with her seven onscreen siblings.

The performer made her Eight Is Enough debut in the pilot episode with TV dad Dick Van Patten, Adam Rich, Lani O’Grady, Laurie Walters and more popular costars. She appeared in 112 episodes of the comedy-drama and two post-series movies, Eight Is Enough: A Family Reunion and An Eight Is Enough Wedding.

While it was hard for the audience to say goodbye to the Bradfords, many of the show’s stars continued their acting careers after the series finale.

In addition to her work in the TV series, Connie landed roles in The Love Boat, Police Squad!, Fame, An Uncommon Love and L.A. Law. Her most recent acting appearance came in a 1995 episode of Ellen, Ellen DeGeneres’ ABC sitcom. Since then, she’s taken a step back from acting in Hollywood productions.

Where Is Connie Needham Now?

In the years following her last acting appearance, Connie opened up about being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The former teen icon began dedicating her time to raising awareness for early cancer detection and treatment.

“I was having a lot of bloating and I started having a little difficulty breathing to the point that I thought I had a lung infection,” she told Radar Online in February 2010 of her diagnosis. “I went into that weird sort of shock where everything shuts down and you don’t hear anything else.”

That year, she joined several of her former castmates for a long-awaited Eight Is Enough reunion segment on Today. She also attended Hello Dolly!‘s Los Angeles premiere at Pantages Theatre in 2019. Other than that, Connie has been living out of the spotlight for the most part.

Does Connie Have Kids?

Connie found love while working on Eight Is Enough. She married set designer David Needham in 1979. They welcomed two children during their marriage, daughters Kimberly and Taylor. Unfortunately, the relationship did not last, and the couple divorced in 2005.