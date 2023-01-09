After winning the role of Nicholas Bradford in the comedy-drama Eight Is Enough, Adam Rich became one of the biggest stars on television. Just 9 years old at the time, viewers got to see him grow up on screen while the show aired from 1977 to 1981. The actor left behind a huge legacy and net worth after his death in January 2023. Scroll below for details on the late star’s fortune.

What Was Adam Rich’s Net Worth?

At the time of his death, Rich had an estimated net worth of $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His death was confirmed on January 7 by his publicist, Danny Deraney.

“Adam was simply a wonderful guy,” Deraney wrote on Twitter. “He was kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness. Adam did not have an ounce of ego. He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about, which is why many people who grew up with him feel like part of their childhood gone, and sad today. He really was America’s little brother.”

Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

No immediate cause of death was revealed. The New York native was not married and did not have any children. Several Hollywood stars also took to social media to mourn the loss of their friend. “Adam Rich. RIP my friend, you will be missed,” Diff’rent Strokes alum Todd Bridges wrote on Twitter.

How Did Adam Rich Make His Fortune?

Eight Is Enough was Rich’s breakout role, with many kids even sporting the same pageboy haircut that his character wore throughout the series. The childhood icon earned a few acting credits before taking on the role of the youngest Bradford child. He appeared in The Six Million Dollar Man in 1976 and the television movie The City in 1977.

Lorimar/Kobal/Shutterstock

After making his Eight Is Enough debut, Rich appeared on Fantasy Island, CHiPs, Code Red, Silver Spoons and St. Elsewhere among other TV roles. In 1987, the Baywatch alum reprised his role of Nicholas in the television film Eight Is Enough: A Family Reunion. Two years later, he appeared in An Eight Is Enough Wedding. Rich earned his final acting credit in 2003’s Reel Comedy television series, per IMDb. In the years that followed, he largely stayed out of the spotlight.

In January 2019, Rich made a rare appearance with his former Eight Is Enough costars at the premiere of a production of Hello, Dolly! in Los Angeles. He posed for photos with James Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay and Laurie Walters on the red carpet before watching onscreen stepmom Betty Buckley perform in the show.