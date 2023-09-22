When it comes to building heart health, proper diet and exercise are incredibly important. However, there are less obvious ways to improve one’s ticker such as proper dental hygiene. These five tips from experts can help strengthen the vascular organ.

Eat Smart

Diet is one of the keys to keeping your heart in tip-top shape. According to the American Heart Association, that means “emphasizing a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, fish, fat-free and low-fat dairy products, and liquid, nontropical plant oils.” It’s also important to avoid salt, processed foods and alcohol.

Get Moving

Sitting isn’t a good idea. So, experts at UC Davis Health say, “Move your body. Exercise has shown to lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol, control weight, boost your energy and improve stress” — all good for heart health. Aim for 30 minutes a day. If you need a reminder to get in gear, a gadget like the Fitbit Inspire 3 is ideal. It’ll buzz when you’ve been sitting still too long!

Sleep on It

No matter your age or health habits, the folks at the Mayo Clinic caution: “People who don’t get enough sleep have a higher risk of obesity, high blood pressure, heart attack, diabetes and depression.” Aim for seven to eight hours of shut-eye a night.

Brush Up

For better heart health, “practice good dental hygiene, especially flossing your teeth daily,” says the Cleveland Clinic. “Dental health is a good indication of overall health, including your heart, because those who have periodontal (gum) disease often have the same risk factors for heart disease.”

Count Blessings

Per Harvard Medical School: “Taking a moment each day to acknowledge the blessings in your life is one way to start tapping into other positive emotions. These have been linked with better health, longer life, and greater well-being, just as their opposites — chronic anger, worry, and hostility — contribute to high blood pressure and heart disease.”