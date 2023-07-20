Salma Hayek just revealed one of the biggest secrets to her effortless glow! The Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress explained the “strange meditation” practice that helps her look and feel younger.

Salma, 56, shared her anti-aging wellness routine during a Wednesday, July 19, episode of Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast. Kelly, 52, candidly asked Salma if she had ever gotten Botox. Salma answered the question with a firm “no” before sharing her groundbreaking meditation method.

“I know what it is,” Salma explained. “Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow, I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because I don’t feel the time, and it’s so much fun.”

Salma continued on to explain the “very powerful” meditation experience.

“It’s actually feeling the energy. It moves and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations,” she added. “So, I do a lot of the frequency machines. Sometimes when I’m doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh my god. Again, you look 20.’”

Genin Nicolas/ABACA/Shutterstock

Salma shared that even just five minutes of meditation makes a huge difference in her appearance and energy level each day.

“When I don’t do it for some time, guess what? The face starts to drop, and everything starts to drop,” the Academy Award nominee confessed. “My herniated disc, the problem in my neck, the problem in my hip, my ankles — I start breaking down.”

While Salma swears by the meditation practice, her husband, François-Henri Pinault, is not too keen on the method.

“My husband doesn’t believe in it,” Salma shared. “He doesn’t meditate, and he really doesn’t want to believe in the energy. He really tries hard not to.”

This wasn’t the only lifestyle and beauty hack Salma shared with the public recently. During a June 14 appearance on Good Morning America, the Frida actress revealed that she quickly covers up her gray hairs by using mascara to temporarily tint the strands.

“I’m too lazy to dye my hair,” she confessed to the audience at the time.

GMA host Rebecca Jarvis candidly admitted that she is no stranger to using the mascara technique on her own hair.

“I know exactly what you’re talking about, I’ve done the same thing,” Rebecca, 41, told Salma during the interview.