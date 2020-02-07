War Heroes is the title given to a Classic TV line-up of war shows being presented on the Heroes & Icon television network beginning February 8. All told, it’s promising to take viewers up in the air, through the trenches and across the desert in what’s being called a salute to action. The lineup includes the following:

Black Sheep Squadron: Commanding a band of misfits on bombing raids in the South Pacific, Greg “Pappy” Boyington (Robert Conrad) leads the VMF-214 fighter pilots in this World War II drama. The men of Black Sheep Squadron may be brawling misfits, but they always pull together when out on a mission. The action series originally aired as Baa Baa Black Sheep on NBC from 1976 until 1978. Airing 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Tour of Duty: This gritty, realistic drama follows a platoon during the Vietnam War. Led by 2nd Lieutenant Myron Goldman (Stephen Caffrey) and Staff Sergeant Zeke Anderson (Terry Knox), this show tackles topics like racism, faith, civilian deaths, drug abuse and more. Tour of Duty, which was nominated for three Emmy Awards and won one in 1988, aired on CBS from 1987 to 1990. Airing 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Combat!: Presenting warfare with gritty realism and humanity, Combat! follows King Company, an American infantry squad, as it battles on the front lines of war-torn France during World War II. The series is a tribute to the average G.I. men struggling to keep a moral center in the midst of violence. Broadcast on ABC from 1962 to 1967. Airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Rat Patrol: Part of a long-range desert patrol group in the North Africa campaign during World War II, four Allied soldiers — three Americans and one Englishman — are on a mission to “attack, harass and wreak havoc on” the German Afrika Korps. Zipping around in jeeps equipped with .50-caliber machine guns, the group wages war on the enemy, led by nemesis Hauptmann Dietrich (Eric Braeden). An ABC show from 1966 to 1968. Airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

12 O’Clock High: Based on the 1949 movie of the same name, 12 O’Clock High follows the exploits of the U.S. Air Force’s 918th Bomb Group while stationed in England during World War II. Rife with action and intercut with actual wartime footage, the skirmishes between the 918th’s behemoth B-17 Flying Fortresses and German dogfighters have a riveting realism that was seldom matched on TV. Broadcast by ABC between 1964 and 1967. Airing 11 p.m. ET/PT.

