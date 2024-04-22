Victoria Beckham was carried out of her 50th birthday celebration by her husband, David Beckham, on April 20.

Victoria first entered the party, which took place in London, in a green see-through gown while walking on crutches. The Spice Girls singer was also joined by her kids, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, at the event.

Once inside, Victoria ditched the crutches and partied with her Spice Girls bandmates, Geri Halliwell-Turner, Emma Bunton, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm and Melanie “Mel B” Brown. In a video posted on her Instagram account, the group danced together to their song “Stop.” They had smiles on their faces while doing the original choreography from the music video.

“​​Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife,” she captioned the clip. The comments section was full of people buzzing over their reunion.

“Just seeing you all together makes the heart happy,” one fan wrote in a comment underneath the video.

The fashion mogul also posed for photos with attendees like Tom Cruise, Marc Anthony, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and more. “The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses!” Victoria captioned a series of photos on her page.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Once the big bash was over, David, 48, was photographed carrying his wife on his back out of the venue. The sweet gesture was likely due to Victoria’s recent foot injury. Victoria was previously seen using crutches at Paris Fashion Week in March. Weeks later, she documented herself working out in the gym while wearing an orthopedic boot on her foot.

Fans have been very curious about her injury and recovery. In February, David revealed that Victoria had to wear a boot on her foot after she fell in the gym.

“Apparently my wife’s little accident in the gym was a clean break,” the retired soccer star wrote in an Instagram Story at the time.

Still, the couple didn’t let Victoria’s injury get in the way of their Valentine’s Day celebration that month. “Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy 🤠🐴 🔊 love u so much @davidbeckham!! Kisses,” Victoria captioned a sweet Instagram post dedicated to her husband.

David’s Valentine’s Day tribute was equally as sweet. “Happy Valentines to an amazing wife , mummy & best friend 🩷I love you 🩷 I mean ‘I just fancied her’ @victoriabeckham,” he captioned a photo kissing his wife in front of a beautiful sunset.