Beloved actress Valerie Harper liked to listen to Little Richard and the Beach Boys as she tidied her house. “A lot of times, we’d be dancing more than working,” her daughter, Cristina Cacciotti, recently revealed to Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “My mom was just a person filled with joy.”

Diagnosed with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, a rare cancer of the lining of the brain, in 2013, Valerie, 79, has survived well beyond her doctors’ first prognosis by taking experimental cancer-fighting drugs. Now those miracle medicines have stopped working.

As the condition of the actress best known for playing Rhoda on The Mary Tyler Moore Show has declined, her family has struggled to say goodbye. “Her doctors have advised that she go into hospice, but my dad wants her to stay home,” Christina, 36, shared.

Her father, Tony Cacciotti, who married Valerie in 1987 after eight years together, explained his determination not to put his wife into palliative care. “I can’t [because of our 40 years of shared commitment to each other],” he wrote on Facebook in a post to update their fans. “I will do my very best in making Val as comfortable as possible.”

Cristina confided that her father has been so grief-stricken that he has been a little shut off from the world lately because he is so focused on taking care of Valerie. “He is terrible when it comes to death,” Cristina told Closer. “My mom is the center of his world — from personal to professional. She is his everything.”