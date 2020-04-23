Get it, girl! Valerie Bertinelli kicked off her 60th birthday celebrations in quarantine by cracking open a cold bottle of champagne. The beloved Food Network star gave fans a glimpse inside her milestone festivities at home on Thursday, April 23.

“Sipping on champagne at 6 a.m.,” the beautiful birthday girl captioned an Instagram Story of her toasting a glass flute. “I’m 60 … I can do what I want … plus, I’ve been up since 3 a.m. … this may help me take a nap.”

Instagram/Valerie Bertinelli

At the end of her sassy post, Valerie hilariously joked about coming to terms with her new age. “Oh God, I’m 60,” she quipped.

For her special day, the One Day at a Time alum paid a virtual visit to the Today show. There, Valerie chatted with host Savannah Guthrie about upcoming projects, organizations she’s donating to in honor of her birthday, and most importantly, her son, Wolfgang Van Halen.

“The moment I became his mother, I felt right in the world,” she sweetly gushed when asked what her only child means to her. “I felt whole. He’s just a very special human being, and I love him dearly.” Aww!

Following her appearance on the hit morning show, Valerie shared a cute video snuggling in bed with three of her cats. We wonder if she ever took that nap!

Besides celebrating another trip around the sun, Valerie is using her 60th birthday as a way to start fresh. Prior to turning the big 6-0, the Valerie’s Home Cooking star — who shares son Wolfgang, 29, with ex-husband Eddie Van Halen — explained how she’s making the most of this new chapter in her life.

“It’s always about moving forward,” she exclusively shared with Closer Weekly, adding she’s blowing out her birthday candles and wishing for this new decade to be her happiest yet.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

“The truth is — and this is hard to admit — it’s been a really hard few years,” she explained, referring to the heartbreaking loss of her beloved father, Andy, in 2016. Just two years after her father’s death, Valerie’s mom, Nancy, also died in June 2018.

“The sadness from her passing and the last few years combined grabbed a hold of my heart and stayed there for a bit too long,” the Hot in Cleveland actress shared. However, Valerie gushed she’s going to “get through the hard times” in the future “by leaning on people” she loves.

We hope Valerie has the best birthday ever!