It’s never easy to lose someone you love. Once Val Kilmer and his Hard Crash costar Daryl Hannah ended their relationship, the actor said he had an extremely hard time moving on.

“Lord knows I’ve suffered heartache. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all,” the 60-year-old wrote in his new memoir I’m Your Huckleberry. After the two went through their breakup, Daryl, 59, went on to marry Neil Young in 2018.

“Neil Young, I always loved you, but I’m afraid I hate you now.” Val jokingly wrote in his book.

Although things didn’t work out for the two, Val did say he had a couple of people around him who had his back. In fact, when he was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, his ex-girlfriend Cher came to his aid.

“Once Cher works her way inside your head and heart, she never leaves,” he explained. “For her true friends, her steadfast love and loyalty never die.” After a tough battle with the disease, Val is now cancer-free. “I have been healed of cancer for over four years now, and there has never been any reoccurrence. I am so grateful,” the actor wrote.

Val also credits his art for helping him become healthy again. In August 2017, he exclusively told Closer Weekly that being creative gives him “a kind of meditation” that makes him feel at ease. “I do it for me. Like writing poetry. On occasion, I’ll write a love poem, but mostly it’s an exploration for myself,” he said. “I’ve made art all my life. It’s a great joy.”

If it wasn’t for Val’s brother, Wesley, who sadly died in 1977 at the age of 15, then he doesn’t know how he would have ever gotten into art. “He was a remarkable comedian, artist, sculptor, animator, and filmmaker almost from birth,” Val recalled. “He was a dervish every day of his life, hence my inspiration.”

Val has experienced some tough times in his life, but he’s always come out of it even stronger than before.