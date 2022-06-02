After making a name for herself walking at Paris Fashion Week in 1991, Tyra Banks has become one of the most influential models in the fashion and beauty space. She announced the launch of her own makeup company back in 2014 and has since branched out with multiple other businesses including Smize Cream and ModelLand. The television star has posted several photos without makeup over the years as she continues her takeover of the entertainment industry.

In June 2015, Tyra posted a fresh-faced selfie on her Instagram account with a lengthy caption about why she chose to avoid putting a filter on her photo.

“You know how people say #nofilter but you know there’s a freakin’ filter on their pic? Or maybe there’s a smidge of retouching going on but they’re lying and saying it’s all raw & real? Well, this morn, I decided to give you a taste of the really real me,” she captioned the photo.

The Life-Size actress continued, “Maybe you’re thinking, ‘Whoa, she looks ROUGH.’ And if you are, great! You deserve to see the REAL me. The REALLY real me.”

It has been just one of many makeup-free snaps she has shared with fans since joining the social media platform. A few months after her photo went viral, the Dancing With the Stars host appeared on an episode of FABLife where she took her makeup off on live television.

“I’ve perfected the no-makeup, made-up look,” the supermodel said during the show. “It starts with a bare face.”

Tyra has also shared some pivotal parts of her beauty and skincare routine that keep her skin looking radiant.

“I’m obsessed with moisture. I’m not afraid of oils. I think my obsession with moisturizing is one of the reasons I’ve held onto not looking my age,” she told Total Beauty in November 2014. “My mom taught me to lotion every part of my body right after I get out of the shower or out of the bath before your skin dries up. So, the buttocks, the boobs, the back, legs … I look like a Cirque du Soleil performer when I’m moisturizing.”

The Sports Illustrated model, who is a mom to son York, further reflected on her love for her skincare routine in a November 2016 interview with People.

“A lot of people have told me that I look younger than I am. I really think it’s because I started exfoliating at birth!” Tyra confessed. “I do it every night because I love that deep-clean feeling. My mom always told me it doesn’t matter how much makeup you wear, if the canvas isn’t right, you’re going to look clumpy, lumpy, patchy and dry.”

