So cute! Tyra Banks, dad Donald Banks and her 4-year-old son York were all smiles as they enjoyed a family date night at a recent Harlem Globetrotters basketball game. The beloved model and actress gave fans a sneak peek inside their fun-filled night out as she shared a courtside snapshot with her father.

“@harlemglobetrotters game with my papa,” the 46-year-old beauty gushed alongside her Instagram post on Monday, February 17. “I got game, y’all,” she jokingly continued, hilariously adding the hashtag “NOT” at the end of her caption.

In the snap, Tyra and her handsome father — who shares the America’s Next Top Model host with ex-wife Carolyn London — looked happier than ever while enjoying their rare night out together. Tyra can be seen making a funny face as she held a red, white and blue basketball that read “Harlem Globetrotters” across the middle. Donald, on the other hand, flashed a sweet smile as he posed next to his gorgeous daughter.

Longtime fans of the former Tyra Banks Show star couldn’t have been happier to see her reunite with her loving father. “Aww, I haven’t seen your pops 😍,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of her post, while another echoed, “HEY MR. BANKS ❤️.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Awww, daddy and his beautiful baby girl.”

Tyra — who shares 4-year-old son York with ex-partner Erik Asla — seemed over the moon as she stepped out with her dad and son during the recent basketball game. In pics snapped from the event, the iconic supermodel can be seen having a ball with the beloved men in her life. Although Tyra was able to bring her son along for the game, she once opened up about how she finds time for motherhood in between work and her social life.

“It’s all about quality, not quantity,” she previously shared with Entertainment Tonight. “When you’re there, make sure that time is concentrated and rich. I’m guilty of, ‘Oh, I’m here, but I’m here answering emails.’ So I’ve actually taken email off of my phone, so that when I’m with my son, I’m with him.”

John Photography/Shutterstock

In fact, the former America’s Got Talent judge — who welcomed her only child via surrogate in January 2016 — echoed her sentiments while chatting with People months following the little man’s arrival. At the time, Tyra revealed how she manages to even out her busy schedule.

“My secret to balance is to focus on one thing at a time. I used to be the most amazing multitasker, doing three things at once,” she shared at the time. “Not anymore, now that I have my son. I think that’s Mother Nature’s way of saying this life you created takes all of your brain power.”

We’re so happy Tyra, Donald and York had a blast together!