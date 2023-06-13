The late Everwood and Hair actor Treat Williams died after a fatal motorcycle accident in June 2023 when he was 71 years old. He is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two children, all of whom released a statement following his sudden and tragic death.

Keep reading to learn more about Treat’s wife, how they met and more.

What Is Treat Williams’ Wife Pam Van Sant’s Job?

Like Treat, Pam is a fellow actor who got her start in show business in the 1990s. She is mostly known for her brief role in the television series American Masters, according to her IMDb page.

While it’s still unclear what she did for work after she appeared on TV, Treat featured Pam in a few since-deleted posts on his unverified Instagram account from time to time.

“Hey, all you moms! Happy Mother’s Day!” he captioned a now-deleted Instagram post, featuring a selfie with Pam.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Do Treat Williams and Pam Van Sant Have Children?

Treat and Pam first met while she was a waitress in New York, according to multiple outlets. Soon after, the two exchanged vows in 1988 and the couple later welcomed their children, Gillie and Ellie.

The Williams family tend to keep a low profile while in the public eye, so Treat’s fans rarely saw his and Pam’s kids.

How Did Treat Williams Die?

On June 12, 2023, the Everwood alum’s agent, Barry McPherson, told People that the late actor passed away following a tragic motorcycle accident.

“He was killed this afternoon,” Barry explained. “He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

What Did Treat Williams’ Wife Say About His Death?

Shortly after his death, Pam and their children issued a statement to Deadline.

“It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident,” the statement read. “As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time.”

Treat’s family described him as “full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.”

“It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him,” the Williams’ statement continued. “We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”