Tracy Morgan Doesn’t Joke When It Comes to Fatherhood! Meet the Comedian’s 4 Children

Tracy Morgan is extremely serious about his career as a comedian, and when it comes to fatherhood, he doesn’t joke around either. The 30 Rock star is all about his role as a dad, which means he puts his kids, Gitrid, Malcolm, Tracy Jr. and Maven, at the top of his priority list.

Tracy became the father of his children through his two marriages. The former Last O.G. star experienced parenthood for the first time alongside Sabina Morgan in 1986 when they welcomed their eldest son, Gitrid. The following year in 1987, they tied the knot. Tracy and Sabina’s second son, Malcolm, arrived in 1988, followed by their youngest, Tracy Jr., in 1992.

The Emmy nominee and Sabina raised their kids together over the next decade, however, it didn’t last for the two. The former lovebirds ultimately split in 2001, and eight years later, the Cop Out actor filed for divorce from his high school sweetheart. “Basically, they were divorced without the paperwork,” a source told New York Daily News at the time.

Following their split, Tracy focused on fatherhood, and during that time, he enjoyed plenty of Hollywood outings with his family. For instance, Tracy was all smiles alongside his children as they attended the premiere of The Haunted Mansion in November 2003.

The Saturday Night Live personality also stepped out with his kids at the premiere of Are We There Yet? in January 2005. Tracy wrapped his arms around his boys as they smiled for photos. Four months later in May, the doting dad turned the red carpet premiere of The Longest Yard into a family affair.

After years of dating multiple “girlfriends,” the insider told the outlet, Tracy found love with his second spouse, Megan Wollover, with whom he announced his engagement in 2011. Before the Tracy Morgan Show alum and the actress walked down the aisle, though, they welcomed their daughter, Maven, in 2013.

Tracy and Megan enjoyed five years of marriage, including tons of memories with their little girl, but the couple ultimately split in July 2020. “Sadly, Megan and I are filing for divorce,” the actor’s spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

