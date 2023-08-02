Tracee Ellis Ross’ flawless appearance is all thanks to a couple of simple beauty hacks — and a lot of humor! The Black-ish alum revealed some of the secrets to her daily routine that keep her looking radiant at age 50.

In a new Instagram video, the California native demonstrated how to use a few beauty tools to help lift and smooth her skin. Tracee made a slew of jokes as she wore a cosmetic face mask, which she hilariously removed by the end of the clip ​and placed on her chest. As always, her skin was glowing as she beamed from ear to ear.

Showing followers just how dedicated she is to self-care, Tracee aggressively — and with a lot of humor — treated her skin with a dry brush. Treating fans with even more of her behind-the-scenes beauty routine, the actress captioned the post, “Y’all think this s—t is a game?!? Thank you @olfaperbalparis for these torture tools that seem to lift and smooth this 50-year-old kit.”

Tracee never shies away from expressing her true feelings about aging in Hollywood and maintaining an effective self-care routine.

“I’ve always been excited about getting older,” she admitted after turning 50 in October 2022. “I love getting wiser and having more experience. I mean, don’t get me wrong, I have vulnerabilities and discomforts around my age, but trying to pretend or hide the things that I feel insecure or uncomfortable about doesn’t make them any less comfortable, you know?”

Her positive outlook on aging has been extremely refreshing for fans, who have been following her journey in the entertainment industry since the early 2000s.

“It’s actually a real honor to get older,” Tracee continued. “Not everybody has that honor, with everything going on in this country, with all of the violence and the children that don’t get to live that long.”

Over the years, the Girlfriends star explained how her mother, Diana Ross, has been a huge inspiration to her fashion and beauty looks. Tracee’s red carpet style has definitely evolved, and she is not afraid to push boundaries with her unique outfit choices.

“I used to sit in my mom’s dressing room and watch her get dressed,” she recalled. “There are early pictures of me dressed up in her things. I think I was always drawn to the bold and the glamorous and the beautiful.”

She also revealed some of the ways she likes to stay in shape, including following Tracy Anderson‘s workout routine.

“I love the studio atmosphere, I love how beautiful and sexy and long and strong I look when I work out and I love the loud music,” Tracee said about hitting the gym. “The music changes all the patterns, and my body gets to move freely, so you feel amazing — which is ultimately the point of the workouts too.”

Tracee emphasized the importance of taking care of herself while balancing her Hollywood career.

“I moisturize, and I dry brush, and I infrared sauna, and I do acupuncture and I get facials,” she added.