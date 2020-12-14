Tom Petty’s Kids Are His No. 1 Fans — Meet the Late Singer’s Children Adria, Annakim and Dylan

Tom Petty was the voice behind hit songs like “American Girl,” “Free Fallin'” and “Learning to Fly,” but the late music icon was a hero to his kids for other reasons. Aside from his legendary career in rock ‘n’ roll, Tom was the loving dad of his three children, Adria Petty, Annakim Petty and Dylan Petty.

The “I Won’t Back Down” artist became a father during his marriage with his first wife, Jane Benyo. After exchanging vows in 1974, the couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Adria, later that year. They then became the dad and mom of their youngest daughter, Annakim, in 1982.

As the beloved songwriter — who died in 2017 — pursued a career as the frontman of his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, he juggled his life as a new husband and father. However, it proved to be too much for Tom and Jane to handle as they divorced after 12 years of marriage in 1996.

Fortunately for Tom, he found love with his second spouse, Dana York. Following his divorce from Jane, he tied the knot with Dana in a romantic wedding ceremony in 2001. At the time, the Grammy Award winner became the doting stepfather to her son, Dylan, whom she welcomed during a previous relationship.

Throughout the years, Tom proved to be a big family man as his kiddos often attended red carpet events with their famous father. Even though the talented guitarist struggled with addiction, he was always there whenever Adria, Annakim or Dylan needed him.

Sadly, Tom died at age 66 in October 2017. According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the musician had taken a number of pain medications, including Fentanyl, oxycodone and a type of Xanax.

At the time of his death, which a medical examiner ruled an accidental overdose, Tom’s longtime manager, Tony Dimitriades, announced the devastating news “on behalf” of his family. Tony said Tom’s kids were heartbroken over their dad’s passing.

“We are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty,” the statement read. “He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu and was taken to UCLA Medical Center, but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

It sounds like Tom truly made an impact on his kids’ lives.

