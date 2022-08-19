So much love! Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson showed rare PDA during a date night in New York City on Thursday, August 18. The pair looked happier than ever in photos captured as they headed to dinner.

The happy couple, who have been married since 1988, wore casual outfits for their meal at Fleming by Le Bilboquet on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Tom rocked a New York Yankees baseball cap with a blue T-shirt and dark jeans. He dressed up his look with a pair of black Chelsea boots.

Rita went with a similar color scheme as her hubby, opting for a navy tank top and loose-fitting jeans. She accessorized her look with a black Gucci belt, a black crossbody purse and black sandals. The “Throw Me a Party Singer” wore turquoise jewelry for an added pop of color.

As they strolled through the streets of New York City, the happy couple held hands. They exchanged smiles and chatted while making their way into the restaurant. The Sully actor did not leave his wife’s side during the outing. At one point, Tom grabbed Rita’s hand again in a sweet manner as they crossed the street.

They pointed to some of the buildings and restaurants around them during their romantic stroll. The pair previously revealed that they felt a romantic spark with each other from the moment they met in 1981.

“We just got along instantly,” the My Big Fat Greek Wedding producer said of her hubby during an April 2020 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “First of all, I love a good storyteller. So, anybody who can tell a good story, I’m down with that.”

Rita went on to say that Tom makes her laugh “all the time.” And while the pair are leading incredibly successful Hollywood careers of their own, they have always prioritized their marriage and family.

“They say it must be hard work. No, it’s not,” the Oscar winner said about their marriage in November 2015 at the Outfest Legacy Awards. “Every now and again you know, you got to get over some stuff, but life is one damn thing after another and it’s actually more pleasant to be able to go home with someone you like to spend time with in order to get with it.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Tom and Rita’s PDA-filled date night.