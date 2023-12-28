Ahead of ringing in 2024, Tom Hanks spent some quality time with his son Chet Hanks. The pair posed for a rare photo together during the holiday season, which was shared on Chet’s Instagram account on Tuesday, December 26.

In the picture, Tom, 67, flashed a smile while bundled up in a green winter coat and a black hat. He sat next to Chet, 33, who donned a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and a hooded sweatshirt. The musician simply captioned the photo, “Gang.”

The comments section of the post was flooded with love for the Forrest Gump actor, with many calling Tom a “national treasure.” Prior to sharing the snap with his father, Chet posted a carousel of photos on his Instagram account on December 15. In one of the images, he sported a blue suit with sunglasses, along with a couple of throwback photos from his childhood.

Chet rarely shares photos of his family on his Instagram page, but last posted a snap with his mom, Rita Wilson, on his account on May 14. “The biggest G I know @ritawilson love you mom,” he captioned the picture.

In addition to Chet, Tom and Rita, 67, are parents to son Truman Hanks, whom they welcomed in 1995. Tom is also a dad to his two eldest children, Colin and Elizabeth Hanks, whom he shares with his late ex-wife, Samantha Lewes.

Though rarely seen together, all four of the Hanks kids have worked in the entertainment industry, which the Kennedy Center Honoree has opened up about in the past.

“Look, this is a family business. This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in,” he told Reuters in January of his kids becoming performers. “If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year.”

Tom added that all of his children are “very creative” and “involved in some brand of storytelling.”

“The thing that doesn’t change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not,” he continued. “That’s the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end. Doesn’t matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience.”