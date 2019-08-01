It’s been quite some time since we’ve heard Tom Cruise talk about his youngest daughter, Suri Cruise, let alone be spotted out and about with her. The reason for this is because the Top Gun: Maverick star reportedly can’t have any sort of relationship with the growing teenager, according to a former Scientologist.

Samantha Domingo, a Scientology follower who left the organization in 2004, recently told Us Weekly she believes the 57-year-old actor’s involvement in the church is the reason for his strained relationship with his 13-year-old daughter.

In fact, Samantha suggested that the last time Tom was spotted with Suri in September 2013 was most likely just for show. “Maybe he did it for a photo op,” the Je Suis a Cult Whistleblower: Scientology Kills author revealed, “to make it seem like he was connected so he wouldn’t be criticized.”

Fans began noticing a supposed divide between Tom and his youngest daughter following his shocking divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012. Despite all the outrageous claims over the years regarding his relationship with Suri, a source revealed in October 2018 that the Golden Globe Award-winning actor was trying to mend their alleged broken bond.

“Tom’s been in contact with Suri more and more over the last few months and has made it clear that he wants to be part of her life again,” an insider told Grazia UK at the time. “He’s been sending her gifts and writing her letters in a bid to try and reconnect with his daughter all of which have been working.”

The source also revealed that Tom is speaking directly with his ex-wife in order to begin the rebuilding process. “Tom is believed to have reached out to Katie to meet face-to-face to discuss relations with Suri,” the insider explained. “He is obviously a deeply private person who will do all of this behind closed doors, but Tom has made his intentions clear.”

It was first theorized that Tom’s role as an active member of Scientology impacted his decision to close a chapter in his life as his father to Suri. A source previously told In Touch Weekly the Mission: Impossible actor — who is also the dad of Isabella Cruise, 26, and Connor Cruise, 24, with ex-wife Nicole Kidman — stayed away from Suri because Katie, 40, was labeled a “suppressive person” after leaving Scientology behind. Considering Suri is also Katie’s daughter, she was seen as a “potential trouble source” due to the nature of their relationship.

Although there is much speculation surrounding the alleged demise of Tom and Suri’s father-daughter accord, a spokeswoman for the Church insisted that the former Scientologist’s claim’s to Us Weekly are “fiction” and denied the allegations. “Everything about your inquiry misrepresents the Church of Scientology, its practices, and the lifestyle of its ministry,” the spokeswoman stated.

It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned on this issue.